Kearney Lions Club aids TreeHouse

KEARNEY — As the holiday season ramps up, one philanthropic organization in Kearney is doing what it can to aid another city.
Kearney Lions Club is collecting donations for the Liberty Hospital Foundation’s TreeHouse, which serves as a no-cost home away from home for patients’ loved ones who need lodging while their loved one receives hospital care.
Donation lists of needed items are attached to boxes in nine locations, with eight in Kearney and one in Holt at Betty’s Place, located off Interstate 35 at the Holt exit.
Kearney locations are: Firehouse Community Center, 106 S. Jefferson St.; City Hall, 100 E. Washington St.; Darrell’s Style Shop, 105 E. Washington St.; Tracy Tucker’s State Farm agency, 751 Watson Drive; Price Chopper, 701 Watson Drive; Hair For You, located near Slivinskis’ Bakery at 188 W. Sixth St.; The Animal Clinic of Kearney, 310 S. Jefferson St.; and Total E Clips Salon, 105 E. Fifth St.
“We haven’t done anything for the TreeHouse before and this was just one of the ideas we came up with at a brainstorming season,” said Kearney Lion Marion Hood.
Hood said finding ways to give back has been made difficult by the COVID-19 pandemic with people seeking to be socially distant and members of the community hit hard economically.
“But, we still wanted to try and do something,” she said. “… We just wanted to come up with something to help them at the TreeHouse and that benefits people, too. There are people from Kearney who go up to the hospital.”
