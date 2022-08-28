Kearney Baby Grace donation.jpg

Sue Hevalow, center, from Baby Grace receives a donation from Kearney Lodge officers Mitch Kerns, Past Master, and Chuck Dickson, Junior Warden.

 Submitted Photo

KEARNEY — Recently, Kearney Masonic Lodge No. 311, AF&AM presented a check to Baby Grace to help purchase diapers for local area mothers in need of assistance.

Funds were raised through sponsorship of the 2021 Wreaths Across America program which laid wreaths at the final resting places of veterans at Mt. Olivet and Fairview Cemeteries in Kearney.

