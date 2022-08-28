featured top story Kearney Massons donate to local Baby Grace Aug 28, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sue Hevalow, center, from Baby Grace receives a donation from Kearney Lodge officers Mitch Kerns, Past Master, and Chuck Dickson, Junior Warden. Submitted Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KEARNEY — Recently, Kearney Masonic Lodge No. 311, AF&AM presented a check to Baby Grace to help purchase diapers for local area mothers in need of assistance.Funds were raised through sponsorship of the 2021 Wreaths Across America program which laid wreaths at the final resting places of veterans at Mt. Olivet and Fairview Cemeteries in Kearney.This year's ceremony will be held Dec. 17, 2022. To sponsor a wreath, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kearney Www.wreathsacrossamerica.org Baby Grace Donations For Diapers Masons × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes Tweets by myCTnews Latest News Kearney Massons donate to local Baby Grace SENIOR NEWS LINE: Build muscles with strength training Report: T.J. Finley wins quarterback battle at Auburn Oversight Republicans investigate why DOE hasn't spent COVID relief funds, role of teachers unions Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong & Will Friedle on Digging Deep Into ‘Boy Meets World’ ‘The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family’ Historian on How the Tudor Nobles ‘Got the Last Laugh’ School Sports Are Starting Again: Know the Signs of Concussion Hugh Bonneville loved his 'different' role in I Came By Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles‘Fireball’ flashes over St. Louis, seen from multiple statesCommunity remembers former Kearney coach Chad HopkinsSarah C. OlsonFederal agents continue to uncover stash houses of smuggled people in El PasoMasks are linked to satanic rituals, St. Louis County executive candidate claims in suitLiberty North, Broncos face off in massive week one game2 Kearney employees complete apprenticeshipLiberty North's defense manhandles Broncos in opening gamePlane crash injures 2 in countyWeekend events include family fun Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
