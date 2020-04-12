Kearney Optimists offer scholarships

KEARNEY — The Kearney/Holt Optimist Club is offering two $500 scholarships to graduating high school students. For an application, email KearneyOptimist@aol.com.
Applicants must be a Kearney High School 2020 graduate and plan to attend college or trade school in the fall. Applications are due Friday, April 24.
