KEARNEY — Edie Stephenson of Kearney received congratulations from Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe’s office for being selected with honorable mention for the 2021 state Senior Service Award.
The Lieutenant Governor’s Senior Service Award is intended to promote and highlight the positive accomplishments Missouri’s senior citizens provide their local communities, states the nomination form. Eligible individuals should be at least 60 years of age and volunteer a minimum of 25 hours per year.
“Stephenson is recognized as a Missouri volunteer who has positively impacted communities through her service,” states a release about Stephenson. “Rep. Josh Hurlbert (of Smithville) nominated her for this award.”
