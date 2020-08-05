KEARNEY — The Kearney School District annual Back to School Resource Fair is Thursday and Friday, Aug. 6 and 7.
The fair, at Hawthorne Elementary at 1815 S. Jefferson St., provides families in need identified by the district with student school supplies, hygiene kits, gently used clothing, personal items and information about community resources.
