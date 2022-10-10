featured Kearney Senior Center helps with Medicare enrollment Oct 10, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KEARNEY — Matt West from USA Senior Healthcare will be on hand Wednesday, Oct. 26 at Kearney Senior Center to discuss Medicare enrollment options for seniors.The senior center is located at 600 N. Jefferson St. in Kearney. For more center program details, call 635-0444. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes Tweets by myCTnews Latest News Kearney school, fire districts strategic planning processes underway Trial nears for mom charged in 2 daughters’ deaths Smithville High School thespians tackle Thorton Wilder’s ‘Our Town’ Suspicious package at county courthouse turns out to be snacks What to expect from Meta's annual VR showcase this week Lots of Americans Lied to Others About COVID: Study ‘Financial Drowning’: Social Security could give seniors historic raise this week due to inflation Riding Center benefit Oct. 21 Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesUPDATE: Suspect charged after woman says she was kidnapped, sexually assaultedLiberty church storage area catches fireConservative PAC falsely claims Missouri marijuana measure advances ‘critical race theory’Emmons breaks history in homecoming win for KearneyRay Junior RileyEstes highlights 2022 Liberty Hall of Fame classChurch's storage area fire caused by cutting torchGrandmother, grandson find united cause at museumMississippi River at lowest level in a decade, affecting shipping traffic and drinking waterSuspect who shot at Excelsior Springs police dead from return fire Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
