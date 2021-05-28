Kearney Senior Center reopens June 2

After more than a year of being closed related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kearney Senior Center will reopen to the public Wednesday, June 2, and will return to serving dine-in meals. A garage sale at the center, which is located at 600 N. Jefferson St. in Kearney, will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 28 and 29.