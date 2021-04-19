Kearney sixth- and seventh-grade students are working on a clean-up project called, "Make Kearney a Better Place.” The idea is to get students and families in the city active in cleaning up litter and other trash around Kearney.
They seeks businesses to get involved by donating items or gift cards for prizes for a competition portion of the project that includes people picking up trash May 15 to 23 and posting pictures of themselves doing so in the Kearney Clean Up Competition Facebook group using #KearneyCleanUpCompetition2021.
To donate or for more information, email teacher Jennifer Chrane at chranej@ksdr1.net.
