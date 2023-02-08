Kearney students take on Disney’s ‘Newsies Jr.’

KEARNEY — Based on Disney’s musical film and the real-life newsboy strike of the 1890s in New York, “Newsies Jr.” is a version of the Broadway musical being brought to life by students in Kearney schools.
“Nearly 50 students ages 8 through 18 come together to tap dance, jump, flip and cartwheel off of tables,” Drama Director Wendy Fish said.
In the musical and in history, when powerful newspaper publishers like Joseph Pulitzer raise paper prices at the newsboys’ expense, their charismatic leader, Jack Kelly, rallies other newsies to strike against the unfair conditions. Together, the young newsies learn that they are stronger united and create a movement to fight for what’s right.
Ryan Bowles plays Kelly. The junior, who also took a leading role in last year’s “Cinderella,” said “Newsies” is the “greatest musical this high school has ever done.”
“I just love the way we feel like a family,” he said. “Everyone is like brothers and we’re just in it together. None of us would ever second guess or think about betraying one another.”
Lillie McLaughlin is one the musical’s student directors and plays Hannah. The senior has been involved in Kearney High School productions since her freshman year. She said the dances in “Newsies Jr.” are challenging, fun and unlike anything she’s done prior.
“I’ve never done tap before and so getting to do a tap number is amazing,” she said. “Just the style of dancing is very crazy and our choreographer is so amazing.”
Kendall Ernzen, one of the musical’s student directors also plays three characters and is one of the productions’ more prominent dancers. She has a dance number performed on top of a table. For her, the play is a great challenge.
“It’s about trying to differentiate between the characters because they each have a different part to the story to play,” she said.
For Jolie Conner, playing Crutchie, the ever-optimistic newsie with a bum leg, is a bit of art imitating life. The sophomore is a modern-day newsie of a different variety, a student journalist for the high school yearbook.
“I think it’s a chance of a lifetime,” Conner said of playing Crutchie. “She not only lives the hard life of a child in 1899 working on the streets and not having a nice home to go to with food on the table, but she’s also got a disability, she’s got polio. That’s really hard to deal with, especially when life’s as hard as it is because she can’t keep up with the other kids all the time. But, does she let that stop her? Absolutely not. … She’s the sweetest and the heart of the show.”
Conner said the show’s songs and message are powerful because they draw on real life and real events, adding it’s taught her to be grateful for how much easier her generation has it.
“We’ve got it great compared to what these kids went through,” she said.
Bowles said the production also taught him a valuable lesson.
“It seems today that a lot of times people tend to listen to adults, but sometimes kids have things to say and it’s important to listen to them,” he said.
