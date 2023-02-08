Kearney students take on Disney’s ‘Newsies Jr.’

KEARNEY — Based on Disney’s musical film and the real-life newsboy strike of the 1890s in New York, “Newsies Jr.” is a version of the Broadway musical being brought to life by students in Kearney schools.

Kearney High School Drama Director and teacher Wendy Fish works with students in the "Newsies Jr." production using real newspapers, including the Courier-Tribune.

“Nearly 50 students ages 8 through 18 come together to tap dance, jump, flip and cartwheel off of tables,” Drama Director Wendy Fish said.

In this scene, viewers learn what actions from newspaper mogul Joseph Pulitzer, played by Logan Ingrassia, led to the real-life and musical production newsboy strike of 1899.
Logan Ingrassia plays Joseph Pulitzer in the Kearney High School production of "Newsies Jr."

Vaudeville performer and theater owner Medda Larkin, played by Kailey Romero, performs for her audience in "Newsies Jr."
The Kearney High School Theater's cast of "Newsies Jr." includes Kendall Ernzen, far right, who plays multiple roles in the production.
Sophomore Jolie Conner plays Crutchie, the ever-optimistic newsie with a bum leg.

Theatergoers will notice the student actors in Kearney High School's "Newsies Jr." production utilize distinct accents. The accents and slang used were often heard in Brooklyn in the late 1890s.

In one of the opening scenes, "Santa Fe" is performed by Ryan Bowles, who plays Jack Kelly, and Jolie Conner, who plays Crutchie, in the Kearney High School production of "Newsies Jr."

