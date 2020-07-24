Kearney teen elected to Missouri State 4-H Council

Skyler Long of Kearney was recently selected as a regional representative to the Missouri State 4-H Council.
The State 4-H Council is a group of teens who represent the voice of youth for Missouri 4-H, serving as mentors, ambassadors and playing a major role in statewide 4-H events. 4-H is the youth development arm of University of Missouri Extension. Last year around 22,000 Missouri children and youth participated in a 4-H club, over 25,000 participated in a school program and over 183,000 participated in a 4-H special interest program.
Long will be a senior at Kearney High school and is an active member of the Kearney Klovers.
“I’m excited to begin working along with my fellow council members to better the 4-H experience,” she said.
For more information on Missouri 4-H, visit the 4-H website at 4h.missouri.edu.
