As Halloween approaches, the Humane Society of Missouri provides five tips to make sure you and your pet have a fun and safe holiday.
Halloween is scary enough without having to worry about the safety and wellness of the family pet, according to a press release.
The Humane Society of Missouri wants families and pets to have an exciting holiday, no matter plans and submits the following tips to remind pet owners of the small things they can do to prevent mishaps.
1. Keep trick-or-treaters at a safe distance.
Pets might be extra spooked by kids carrying big bags brimming with candy. As the front door will be opening and closing frequently, it’s best to have dogs, cats and other animals stay in a familiar room with soothing music and plenty of toys.
2. Keep the candy away form pets.
Make sure treats are in a high place where pets can’t get to them. If a family pet accidently consumes chocolate or candy, contact the vet or a veterinary hospital right away.
3. Include a collar and ID tag in your pet’s costume.
Opening the front door for trick-or-treaters means there’s a chance the family pet can slip away. Ensure the pet’s ID tag contains up-to-date contact information and, consider microchipping as an important way to keep track of that furry friend.
4. Leave your pet at home when you go trick-or-treating.
As much fun as it would be for the whole family to go out on Halloween, the family pet will probably be most comfortable at home, waiting to celebrate later, states the release. Remember, most pets dislike the confinement of costumes and masks.
5. Don’t forget decorations can be dangerous.
Your pet may be curious and they could get hurt if they chew on your Jack-o’-lanterns or other festive décor.
