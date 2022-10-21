Skye taco.jpg

Dressing up the family pet may be tolerated by some, but be cautious taking the adorably dressed pooch trick-or-treating. It might be too stressful states the Humane Society. 

 Submitted Photo

As Halloween approaches, the Humane Society of Missouri provides five tips to make sure you and your pet have a fun and safe holiday.

Halloween is scary enough without having to worry about the safety and wellness of the family pet, according to a press release. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.