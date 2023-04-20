Kerns family unites on speedway

KEARNEY — Tom Cruise might have said he had a need for speed in “Top Gun,” but his slogan may need to be handed over to Abby Kerns, 12, a sixth-grader at Kearney Middle School. She has been leading the way in local drag racing at the U.S. 36 Raceway Speedway in Osborn for the past two years.

“During the last two seasons, Abby has been the high-point winner,” said her dad, Justin Kerns. “This season, she’s aiming for a third repeat and that giant trophy.”

Abby Kerns is aiming for a third year to take top points.

The drag racing Abby Kerns does only takes about 7.1 seconds on an eighth-mile track.
Abby Kerns continues earning trophies for her racing skills.
Little brother Thomas Kerns stands with his Avengers-themed car.

Abby Kerns' grandfather, David Walker, helps his granddaughter get into position to run one of her evening races.

Teresa and David Walker, grandparents of Abby Kerns, help her on racing days.
Abby, 12, has already graced an industry magazine cover.

