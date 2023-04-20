Kerns family unites on speedway

KEARNEY — Tom Cruise might have said he had a need for speed in “Top Gun,” but his slogan may need to be handed over to Abby Kerns, 12, a sixth-grader at Kearney Middle School. She has been leading the way in local drag racing at the U.S. 36 Raceway Speedway in Osborn for the past two years.
“During the last two seasons, Abby has been the high-point winner,” said her dad, Justin Kerns. “This season, she’s aiming for a third repeat and that giant trophy.”
Abby, who is a bit reserved, but makes herself known on the track, said it’s fun to race the cars referred to as “rails,” named for their narrow frame.
“It’s mostly boys I’m competing against,” she said. “I love racing.”
Racing is a family affair. Mom, Kathy Kerns, is the former racer. Even little brother, Thomas Kerns, a kindergartner at Kearney Elementary School, races from time to time. He began last summer.
“It’s a hectic lifestyle,” Kathy said. “We are always on the go. Racing in the summer is Saturday and practice is Wednesday night.”
The start of the season begins Saturday, May 6.
The Kerns kids are in the junior division. They have to be licensed to drive on the track. Last year, Abby hit 90 miles an hour in 7.1 seconds on the eighth-mile track.
“I didn’t realize I had hit it,” she said. “Every week I strive to go a little faster.”
Justin explained points are collected for on a variety of aspects, including showing up as well as points per round. If you win, it’s an additional 20 points.
“It’s all about consistency,” he said. “There may be five to six passes each night if she makes it all the way to the finals for that night. She’s a natural racer, constantly improving with each pass.”
Abby started on a used car with Minions painted on it. Her car is now custom made with her favorite colors: magenta, purple and teal. Thomas’ car is Avengers themed.
Abby’s competitive nature is also seen in competitive gymnastics.
“With our kids, we ask them to always try out anything new,” Justin said. “We don’t force the kids.”
Justin said racing is not inexpensive. Used cars that are more than 10 years old are on sale online for $10,000.
“The cars are often manufactured in several areas. As an example, the motors were built in California and the car frame was built in New Jersey,” he explained.
During race days, the entire family heads to the track. Kathy’s parents, David and Teresa Walker, have been instrumental in supporting the kids’ racing.
“My race responsibilities include fuel for the car and handing my dad the oil,” Abby said.
The family also makes sure that after every pass, the cars are inspected as well as the safety gear to help prevent any likelihood of injury. The kids wear protective gear just like the pros.
Her grandmother buckles her in and her grandfather lines her up on the track. Justin picks her up at the end.
“I think my reaction time is continuing to improve,” Abby said. “It’s a lot of hand-eye coordination for those few seconds.”
This year, there are new race association governing laws, which will slow the drivers some. Both kids had to have additional weight added to their cars.
“When I raced, I wasn’t out getting into trouble. I was at the racetrack with my parents. It’s all about family. It really is a good family time. It’s more than just racing. It’s a sport we enjoy together, plus we celebrate the success of Abby,” Kathy said. “I’m proud of her. She has fun and enjoys it. Sure, winning is fun, but it’s not everything.”
That family commitment in the summer means they must forgo summer vacations.
“We have conversations after each season if we want to continue for another year,” she said.
Both parents figure Abby will keep racing through at least high school.
At 16, Abby can move into the adult division and a full-sized car. She can also get her regular driver license.
