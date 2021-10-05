LIBERTY — Wendy Sohm of Liberty was installed as president of the Kiwanis Club of Liberty during the club’s evening meeting held on Sept. 23, at the home of club members Elaine and Lee Hintlian. Also installed were Vice President Tony Zahn, Treasurer Cindy Ashmore and Secretary Debbie Jones, according to a press release.
In addition, the following members will serve on the club’s board of directors: Patty Underwood, Cody Walker-Holmes and Ashley Wenzel.
The immediate past president is Jim Major. He will continue to serve on the club’s board for the next year.
The Kiwanis Club of Liberty supports community projects such as providing local high school scholarships, helping build a neighborhood playground and collecting baby items at the Liberty Hy-Vee for a local nonprofit. The club raises money for projects by holding pancake breakfasts, selling candy bars and recycling aluminum cans.
“Kids need Kiwanis in our community and in communities around the world,” Sohm said. “Our club believes in children and wants to provide all kids with an opportunity to thrive, prosper and grow.”
The Kiwanis Club of Liberty welcomes new members who want to serve. To learn more, follow the group on Facebook at @libertymokiwanis and/or attend the group's next meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at the Liberty IHOP restaurant, 125 N. Stewart Road.
