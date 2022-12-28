Kinara candles, which represent the seven principles of unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith, burn brightly during the Kwanzaa celebration hosted by the Clay County African American Legacy.
LIBERTY — Clay County African American Legacy Inc. will hold its annual Kwanzaa celebration Friday, Dec. 30.
"A celebration of family, community and culture" begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Garrison School Cultural Center, 502 N. Water St.
Created in 1966 by Maulana Ron Karenga, Kwanzaa is an African American and Pan-African holiday that celebrates history, values, family, community and culture.
"The ideas and concepts of Kwanzaa are expressed in the Swahili language, one of the most widely spoken languages in Africa. The seven principles which form its core were drawn from communitarian values found throughout the African continent. These principles are: Umoja (Unity), Kujichagulia (Self-Determination), Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility), Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics), Nia (Purpose), Kuumba (Creativity) and Imani (Faith)," states the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History & Culture.
The featured speaker for the Garrison School event will be Carl Boyd. Boyd is an author, educator and speaker. In 1997, he was keynote speaker for the China-U.S. Conference on Education in Beijing, China. He has authored five books including "Plain Teaching: 49 Lessons on Becoming a Positive Teacher," "Last of the Old School Educators" and "Academic Patriotism."
