Kyleigh’s Gift Diaper Drive through April 24

LIBERTY — Every year, Kyleigh’s Gift holds a diaper drive to coincide with Kyleigh’s birthday, April 5. Since the drive began in 2015, over 200,000 diapers have been collected and given to families in need by the charitable organization and drive.
Rodger and Leann Weller created Kyleigh’s Gift after the passing of their daughter, Kyleigh Elizabeth, in 2012. The care and support they received from doctors, nurses and staff at Liberty Hospital Birthing Center during their time of loss is what prompted the family to turn to the Liberty Hospital Foundation for support in starting Kyleigh’s Gift, states a release.
Newborn and size 1 diapers collected are distributed to families at Liberty Hospital Birthing Center while larger sized diapers are given to local social service agencies to distribute according to their guidelines.
The wish lists can be found at Amazon and Target. The diaper drive runs through April 24.
This year also marks the 10th Annual Kyleigh’s Gift Run & Candlelight Vigil. The event will be Oct. 14.
“Join family, friends and neighbors to help thousands of families by providing infant wellness education and pregnancy and infant loss resources to the Northland community. The annual Kyleigh’s Gift Run Walk is a another way to support the fund and offers a candlelight ceremony in honor of National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day,” states the release.
Kyleigh’s Gift initiatives focused on infant wellness and parental support include:
• SleepSacks provided for every family in the Birthing Center since 2013, promoting safe sleep and SIDS reduction;
• vouchers for breastfeeding mothers visiting the NICU to eat meals at the hospital;
• scholarships for staff to participate in specialized training;
• supplies like pack-n-plays and car seats for families unable to afford them and equipment for infants with special needs;
• miscarriage care packages provided in the emergency department and surgery center for women facing pregnancy loss;
• memory boxes, specialized books and other mementos and resources for families facing infant loss; and
• a CaringCradle device to allow families to spend more time in the hospital with their infant after a loss.
