Kyleigh’s Gift Diaper Drive through April 24

Diapers are a need at Liberty Hospital and can be donated in bulk to the Liberty Hospital Foundation through Kyleigh's Gift.

LIBERTY — Every year, Kyleigh’s Gift holds a diaper drive to coincide with Kyleigh’s birthday, April 5. Since the drive began in 2015, over 200,000 diapers have been collected and given to families in need by the charitable organization and drive.

Rodger and Leann Weller created Kyleigh’s Gift after the passing of their daughter, Kyleigh Elizabeth, in 2012. The care and support they received from doctors, nurses and staff at Liberty Hospital Birthing Center during their time of loss is what prompted the family to turn to the Liberty Hospital Foundation for support in starting Kyleigh’s Gift, states a release.

