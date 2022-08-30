featured top story Labor Day races in Kearney Monday Aug 30, 2022 Aug 30, 2022 Updated 27 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The annual Labor Day Races will return to Washington Street in downtown Kearney Monday, Sept. 5. file photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KEARNEY — It's almost time for the Kearney Optimist Club's annual Labor Day Races. The Kearney Optimists have been offering these old-fashioned games for years.This year, the fun starts at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5 along Washington Street in front of Kearney City Hall. There will be foot races, gunny sack races, three-legged races, those with bikes, trikes, scooters and skates, an egg toss and more. Kids and parents should bring bike helmets along with with bikes.Winners of each race will be given coins that can be used to purchase treats at the event. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes Tweets by myCTnews Latest News Liberty, Liberty North, Smithville open cross country season Labor Day races in Kearney Monday Fall good time for planting, maintenance Panthers QB Baker Mayfield adds fuel to Browns' reunion Lawsuit Claims Amazon's Top-Selling Mattress a 'Health Hazard' Reports: Saints trading Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to Eagles How ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Captures Nostalgia of the Original Nearly 30 Years Later ‘The Goldbergs’ Killing Off Jeff Garlin’s Murray in Season 10 — Here’s How Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles‘Fireball’ flashes over St. Louis, seen from multiple statesCommunity remembers former Kearney coach Chad HopkinsFederal agents continue to uncover stash houses of smuggled people in El PasoSarah C. OlsonLiberty North, Broncos face off in massive week one gameLiberty North's defense manhandles Broncos in opening gameMasks are linked to satanic rituals, St. Louis County executive candidate claims in suitSuspect charged with murder after shooting of Central Methodist University football playerPlane crash injures 2 in countyWeekend events include family fun Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
