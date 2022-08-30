Labor Day races

The annual Labor Day Races will return to Washington Street in downtown Kearney Monday, Sept. 5. 

 file photo

KEARNEY — It's almost time for the Kearney Optimist Club's annual Labor Day Races. The Kearney Optimists have been offering these old-fashioned games for years.

This year, the fun starts at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5 along Washington Street in front of Kearney City Hall. 

