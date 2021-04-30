“Frogs” is probably not the first answer that comes to mind when people are asked to list things that make spring and summer enjoyable. However, these warm-weather months would definitely be different — and very likely not as pleasant — were it not for the variety of frogs that live in the area, states a release from the state conservation department.
People can learn more about frogs at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s free virtual program “Naturalist Notes: Frogs of Missouri" from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 11. The program is being put on by staff of MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center.
This program, part of the nature center’s Naturalist Notes series of online programs, is designed for all ages. People can register at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/177122.
Registrants must provide an email so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period.
