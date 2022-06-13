KANSAS CITY — Summer is a time for enjoying fresh fruit and vegetables and outdoor picnics, especially as families and friends start planning for the Fourth of July in a few weeks. Don’t let food safety mistakes spoil the fun.
Food safety doesn’t begin in the kitchen, or even the market, said Londa Nwadike, extension food safety specialist for the University of Missouri and Kansas State University.
“Produce safety is a shared responsibility. Missouri produce growers are working hard to grow produce safely. MU Extension works with partners to provide resources to grow produce safely(opens in new window), and consumers can also do their part to keep produce as safe as possible.”
A few things to keep in mind when selecting produce at the grocery store, farmers market or farm stand:
• Produce should look fresh, not wilted, and be free of bruises, cuts and nicks.
• Peeled or pre-cut produce must be in cold storage.
• Don’t buy produce that is touching the floor.
In general, store fresh fruits and vegetables in the refrigerator until you’re ready to prepare them, Nwadike said. In the kitchen, always keep hands and surfaces clean.
“Use clean running water to rinse produce before consuming it,” she said. “For produce with rough skin, such as cantaloupe or potatoes, use a clean brush.”
Cut or peeled produce should not be in the temperature “danger zone” of 40-140 degrees Fahrenheit for more than two hours.
“If cut or peeled produce might be out for more than two hours from the time you cut it or take it out of the refrigerator, be sure to pack it in a cooler on ice so it stays below 40 degrees,” Nwadike said. “It will also taste better that way.”
Though it might be more difficult at a picnic or other outdoor gathering, you should still observe the same food safety practices: Wash hands and make sure containers, utensils and any other surfaces touched by produce stay clean. “If you are outside, cover produce to keep animals and insects away,” Nwadike said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.