LIBERTY — Liberty Access has a new bus and the first passengers have loved it, said Hailey Kellerstrass, Liberty's community services manager.
The new bus replaces a 2010 model that had 99,000 miles on it. Liberty Parks and Recreation staff received Federal Transit Administration Section 5310 funds and a 20% local match from Clay County Senior Services to cover the full cost of the bus.
Kellerstrass said the new bus has some great added safety features: a rear back-up camera; power and heated mirrors; a lower four-stair entry; folded rear seats to make larger wheelchair accessibility easier; retractable wheelchair passenger seatbelts; and upper handrails.
The Liberty Access Bus provides transportation to older and disabled adults within the city of Liberty to help residents age in place and maintain their independence, remaining in their homes for as long as possible. This service includes rides to the Liberty Silver Center, doctors’ appointments, grocery stores and more.
Bus trips are available only within the city limits of Liberty. All buses are lift accessible for those unable to climb stairs. Priority scheduling is given to essential trips, including rides to the doctor, grocery store and pharmacy. These essential trips are free for adults ages 60 and older.
Physically challenged individuals ages 18 to 59 with current Social Security disability may utilize the Liberty Access Bus on essential trips free of charge thanks to a Missouri Elderly and Handicap Transportation Assistance Program Grant.
Nonessential trips, like to the bank or non-grocery stores, can be scheduled as space permits and cost one coupon each way for all riders, regardless of age. Coupon books are $10 for 10 rides and can be purchased at City Hall or the Liberty Community Center. learn more by calling 439-4450 or going online to www.libertymissouri.gov/AccessBus.
