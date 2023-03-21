Liberty Access Bus
Submitted illustration

LIBERTY — Liberty Access has a new bus and the first passengers have loved it, said Hailey Kellerstrass, Liberty's community services manager.

The new bus replaces a 2010 model that had 99,000 miles on it. Liberty Parks and Recreation staff received Federal Transit Administration Section 5310 funds and a 20% local match from Clay County Senior Services to cover the full cost of the bus.

