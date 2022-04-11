Liberty Animal Shelter officially dedicated

LIBERTY — The Liberty Animal Shelter, 2801 Riverview Road, was completed in March 2020, right before COVID-19 stay-at-home order went into effect. As a result, a grand opening was postponed.
On April 10, city leaders and the community came out to the shelter to participate in an open house, tours and the official dedication.
Mayor Lyndell Brenton said the measure of a caring community is judged by care for those that may be vulnerable: children, senior adults and animals. Brenton went on to expound on the city’s recognition by Money Magazine as landing in the top 10 places to retire in the United States as well as the Silver Center’s work. For children, the city has renovated neighborhood parks and dedicated a new City Park with accessible play equipment. The animal shelter, he said, now marks the city as one that provides first-rate care for abandoned and lost pets.
“Today we stand gratefully and amazed at this 7,300 square-foot facility costing around $2.7 million, completed by Centric Projects LLC through a design-build contract,” Brenton said. “Some of the committee would use the idiom it was a bit like herding cats. I would say the task force bird dogged this project and made sure it stayed on point. To both, I would say, job well done.”
Bill Taylor, who served on the Animal Shelter Task Force, also praised Liberty voters who approved a 3/8-cent use tax by more than 70% in April 2018 to help fund the shelter.
“One of the improvements funded through the use tax is the construction of a new shelter to replace the outdated and woefully inadequate 1,000 square-feet facility constructed in the early 1970s,” he said. “This is a world-class facility that meets our commitment to the citizens of the community, but also surpasses those expectations,” he said.
The site can also accommodate future facility expansion, Taylor said.
Three doctors of veterinary medicine sat on the Animal Shelter Task Force: Chris Morrow, Joe Howard and Lori Rohlfing. For decades, Rohlfing beat the drum for a new animal shelter. When she and her husband and partner, Alan Rohlfing, moved to Liberty in 1987, she saw the positive steps of animal control, but how woefully inadequate the old facility was.
“It was always a high priority for me,” she said. “My job is to see this shelter half empty. That means we are doing our jobs.”
Animal Control Supervisor Samantha Lehman said the shelter has already seen 815 animals adopted, reunited with their owners or sent to other rescue groups that specialize in certain breeds.
She hopes that during this week of April 10 to 16, National Animal Care and Control Appreciation Week, the community considers donating pet-friendly foods and other items. This can be during shelter business hours. all week long, adoptions on any spayed or neutered animal will also be discounted.
