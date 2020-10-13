Liberty Book Club marks 100 books read as group

The Liberty Book Club has been meeting since February 2010 and late last month, the six women have devoured 100 books of many genres. The group poses with the 100th book, "Finding Dorothy" and a bottle of wine from the Oz Winery in Wamego, Kansas, where the Wizard of Oz Museum can also be found. From left, is Peggy Francis, Karen Mathes, Sonya Richardson-Thomas, Brenda Maynard, Lu McMillen and Kathy Drew.