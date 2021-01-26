LIBERTY — On Groundhog Day in 1921, that rascally Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, foretelling a longer winter, but for Neil and Olive Porter, the day for them was filled with a bit of sunshine in the form of their son, Ross. On the coming Tuesday, Feb. 2, Ross will mark a century of life.
Porter was born and raised in Holt. His memories of the Great Depression, he said, mingle with his childhood.
“I was less than 9 years old and I remember one of the biggest snow storms ever,” he said. “In high school, there was a time when my neighbor and I skated on the frozen streams almost all the way to school.”
Porter worked for a railroad as a clerk before the service in North Kansas City before being drafted into the United States Army.
“I did go to Europe as part of the second wave landing on Normandy,” he said. “I marched all over France and Germany. I even went into Czechoslovakia.”
He went into the service as a private and left as a lieutenant with the 79th Infantry. He also claimed three purple hearts due to a wayward bullet that struck his helmet and then he lost a piece of his shoulder. Plus he ended up peppered with shrapnel from bombs.
After the wars, he returned to the railroad, logging 13 years total. During that time, he also met Dorothy Walters at a dance hall at 29th and Brooklyn, Porter said.
“Mom moved from Paola, Kansas to find work,” said son Marvin.
Ross said he adored everything about his wife, marrying in 1949 until she passed in October 2016.
Ross and Dorothy decided to move to rural Clay County, just outside of Liberty to farm and then eventually farming near Kidder, Missouri. Marvin also joined in and farmed with his father, taking care of row crops, cattle, hogs and chickens. At one point, there were 17,000 lay hens.
“Of course, time changed as we got modern equipment,” he said.
“Dad has always been a sort of calm man,” Marvin said. “I can say that rarely has he had a little wine to drink, but he has never been a drinker or a smoker.”
He is also a creature of habit, eating two eggs, a slice of bacon and toast for breakfast and half of a ham sandwich for lunch. Dinner is more a dealer’s choice, but he does love pies and cakes.
“I really don’t know any secrets to longevity,” he said. “I can tell you it is probably in my makeup. My mom lived two months shy of her 104th birthday.”
Marvin said his father’s health has been good for the most part. He has had both hips replaced and a couple years ago, he ended up with a pacemaker.
“Dad is really lucky,” his son said. “He’s had so little illness.”
Ross even continued working, running a snow removal and yard mowing business that Marvin had started.
“I think I ended up running the business from 1985 to 1989 and then Dad took over,” Marvin said. “At one point, Dad was mowing around 41 yards. He didn’t stop until about two years ago. He never complains. He is a strong character who can be a little sassy.”
During the last few years of Dorothy’s life, Ross would have to do more of the cooking due to some of health issues on Dorothy’s part.
“Mom would sit out in the kitchen and supervise,” Marvin said. “That was the funniest thing with the two of them, trying to cook. They also had the funniest arguments but they demonstrated love to my kids and me.”
One of his granddaughters, Shellie Porter, said her grandfather was known to tease and have a drier sense of humor.
She and her siblings Aaron, Larissa and Brandon were often at their grandparents.
“We grew up four miles from my grandparents,” she said. “My grandfather is a fixture. He has always been there. He never missed sporting events or horse shows. He’s so loving. He hauled us to practice and picked us up to help my parents out.”
Shellie said it was not uncommon that a grandchild would be staying with their grandparents, at least one night during the week.
“One of my best memories is when he would flip up the end of his recliner and I would sit there and play checkers together,” she said. “It’s amazing all that he has been able to do. He worked until he was 98 years old.”
Shellie calls him stubborn, tough and gifted at driving a truck with a stick shift.
“He’s so funny and so comical,” she said. “He is one of my favorite people in the world. My grandparents helped raise us kids. We couldn’t have asked for better grandparents.”
Despite slowing down, Ross enjoys his family and their safe visits.
“Just keep doing what you’re doing if it’s safe and you are happy,” Ross said. “Being 100 means the years have been both slow and fast. I have been blessed to be happy.”
