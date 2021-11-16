LIBERTY — A community Thanksgiving worship service will be held for anyone to attend outdoors at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Community of Christ, 1220 W. Liberty Drive.
There will be worship by candlelight, as well as singing, giving thanks for the gift of neighbors and praying for the community.
Donations will be collected for the Liberty-Area Ministerial Alliance to assist neighbors in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.