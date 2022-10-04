featured top story Liberty Coffee with Cop Wednesday Oct 4, 2022 Oct 4, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Metro Creative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LIBERTY — From 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, the Liberty Police Department is hosting a Coffee with a Cop event at the Liberty Community Center, 1600 S. Withers Road. These events are designed to allow members of the public to meet with officers to discuss issues impacting the community. There is no presentation or agenda for this two-hour event. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes Tweets by myCTnews Latest News Liberty Coffee with Cop Wednesday Liberty district high schools among top 100 in speech, debate Babies Might Trigger Brain Changes in New Dads No. 5 Clemson faces BC, looks to extend win streak Report: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to miss fourth game Alabama case that could limit Voting Rights Act heard at U.S. Supreme Court Conservative PAC takes aim at Missouri marijuana measure, claims it advances ‘critical race theory’ Ruling favorable to labor unions reversed by Missouri Supreme Court Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles3 more counties want Texas to declare invasion at southern border; total at 32Driver charged with assault after Smithville Lake wreck leaves 1 in critical condition‘A Friend of the Family’ EP on ‘Surreal’ Bob Berchtold Recordings Used in True-Crime Drama3 high schools celebrate Homecoming weekSuspect who shot at Excelsior Springs police dead from return fireLiberty, Liberty North play in fantastic atmosphereMotorcyclist dies after being struck near Smithville LakeKearney updates home game proceduresHow Netflix’s ‘Blonde’ Earns Its NC-17 RatingLiberty North celebrates Homecoming with big win Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
