LIBERTY — The Liberty Christmas Tree Program is designed to lend a hand to disadvantaged families and older adults who are facing a difficult holiday season.
Applications for the 2021 program open on Monday, Oct. 4 and close on Friday, Nov. 5. Find the application at libertymissouri.gov/FormCenter/Liberty-Community-Christmas-Tree-4/Liberty-Community-Christmas-Tree-2021-Re-438.
This program is made possible by the countless volunteers and donors who help the Liberty Community Christmas Tree Commission raise funds and organize donations, according to the city's community services manager, Hailey Kellerstrass.
Last year, the group raised $62,000 through individual and business donations for gifts, perishable food items and other necessities; and provided food and/or gifts to 370 families with 945 children and 106 other adult households.
For those who may want to volunteer, there are many ways to offer help. The first is to adopt a family, deliver food, help sort donated food, or donate funds or canned goods. Learn more at libertymissouri.gov/1466/Liberty-Community-Christmas-Tree.
