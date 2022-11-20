LIBERTY — The Liberty Community Christmas Tree Program is designed to lend a hand to families and older adults who are facing a difficult holiday season, according to a release.
Volunteers are needed to help shop for gifts for the families, then deliver the gifts and boxes of food on Delivery Day.
This year, the program has 356 families with 887 children.
To help out, community members are needed to sponsor a family.
Attend a shopper meeting to select a family. Families are distributed on a first come, first served basis. Those seeking to aid families need to bring a valid drivers license to the meeting.
Selection meetings will be held: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. both Nov. 22 and 23 at the Liberty Community Center, 1600 S. Withers Road; and 6 p.m. Nov. 29 at Heritage Hall, 117 W. Kansas St. However, this meeting will be cancelled if all the families have already been sponsored.
During the Nov. 22 and 23 shopper meetings, there will be non-perishable food item collections for the LCCT food drive.
At the meeting you will be provided with a family information sheet, contact information for the parents and a gift card to purchase gifts for each child.
Here's what to do next:
• Call the family you have sponsored to ask what their children would like for Christmas;
• Purchase gifts for the children using the gift card given to you at the meeting;
• Wrapping instructions will be included on the family information sheet. Some families prefer not to have the gifts wrapped in advance;
• Bring gifts with you to Heritage Hall, 117 W Kansas St., to pick up the boxes of canned goods collected for the family from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10; and
• Take the gifts and food to the family's home and wish them a happy holiday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.