LIBERTY — High school sweethearts Robert Lee Girvin and Christine May (Oshel) Girvin are celebrating a life moment not many get to, seven decades of marriage. The couple attended Seaman High School in Topeka, Kansas, together.
“Somebody winked at me,” Robert said. “We have been pretty much together since then.”
Dates were simple back then, Christine said.
“We would go to the movies or play goofy golf,” she said. “It’s what miniature golf was called in our day. I liked Robert because he was quiet and reserved. Our high school wasn’t very big so you knew everyone. My brother was in the same class as Robert.”
Robert graduated a year before his bride.
“My parents came to Kansas City and I ended up attending electronics school,” he said. “After my training, I went back to Topeka to work at a local radio station.”
In 1951, Robert knew that the likelihood of being drafted for the Korean War was high, so he joined the Navy to use his electronics training.
“I was already in the service when Chris and I married,” he said.
The two married Sept. 1, 1951, in Seaman Community Church.
“We had a small wedding,” she said. “The pastor who married us, because we were so young, gave us small copies of our marriage certificate so we could carry those with us. He understood that we could rent an apartment or hotel room. Places in 1951 were hesitant if you couldn’t prove marriage.”
Both still carry small copies of their marriage certificate.
During Robert’s Navy service, the couple landed at Great Lakes Naval School.
“I wound up on an aircraft carrier,” he said. He also served in the Coast Guard Reserves and retired as a commander.
The couple welcomed their first son, also named Robert, in 1953, and despite a brief time in Philadelphia working on computers for Remington, the family has maintained their Midwest roots.
“We came to the Kansas City area as my folks lived here,” the senior Robert said. “I found a job as an electronics engineer with AT&T and retired in 1990.”
The couple’s younger son, David, born in 1956, retired from AT&T as well.
The family moved near Stocksdale Park near Liberty in the early 1960s. Their 42 acres of orchard and farmland had 1,000 apple and 200 peach trees. Called Apple Acres, the orchard provided some of the first fruits that shaped the Downtown Farmers Market. Chris ran the market for about five years.
When the couple stepped away from a market leadership role, they still created a trifold, printed by Townsend Communications, showing what fruits and vegetables were available.
“We traveled to various fruit growers’ conferences,” Robert said.
The couple also travels to quilting events and conferences for Chris.
“I think we can inspire young people to stay married,” Chris said. “We just get along. It’s powerful stuff to be married for 70 years. ... God has been good to us. Motion is the lotion and we have stayed busy. There’s also been lots of laughter.”
Robert said he has been blessed to be married to Chris. The two have traveled to England and Hawaii and on the Mississippi Queen.
“We have stayed busy,” he said. “We sit on the deck at our home, watching the deer. I have made rocking horses. It’s funny. It all adds up to 70 years. We all have our own books of life; some are just thicker than others.”
