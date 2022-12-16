LIBERTY — Liberty Councilman Harold Phillips and his wife, Gwen Phillips, retired children’s pastor from Second Baptist Church, are honoring their late daughter, Rachel Phillips with a creative community gift. Rachel passed in early March after a long illness.
The couple placed a carillon system in the downtown business area of Liberty. The system went into operation in late November. A carillon is a pitched percussion instrument that is played with a keyboard and typically consists of at least 23 cast-bronze bells. With advent of technology, digital bell sounds can be produced rather than larger systems of actual bells.
"Our goal is a community carillon that, for a few brief minutes each day, bathes historic Liberty with music that refreshes and inspires. Sounds of appreciation for government employees, good fortune for small business owners, hope for those incarcerated and smiles for neighbors and guests to our city," wrote the couple in a letter sent to nearby neighbors and downtown businesses.
The system is similar to the one at William Jewell College that many in the area hear. The Phillips' system plays music three times a day at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to the Jewell system, which plays at hours of 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m.
The Phillipses worked with William Jewell College, the Liberty Arts Commission and Foundation and Greg Canuteson to make sure the result is quality good enough for Liberty. The system speakers are on Canuteson's law office at the corner of Franklin and Water streets.
The musical selections played varies from standards, movie themes, show tunes, waltzes, Gershwin, marches and more. Currently, Christmas music is played.
The couple said they hope this carillon is a great addition to the many good things already in Liberty.
"Since 1987, our family has lived in historic Liberty. We have lived on North Leonard, West Franklin and now North Jewell. Our daughter, Rachel, grew up in those houses. She attended kindergarten in the old St. James School on North Missouri, then Franklin Elementary on Mill St. and Liberty Jr. High (now Heritage Middle School). She was part of Second Baptist Church. Our dream is to bathe these areas with music," the family wrote.
Harold told the Courier-Tribune his late daughter loved music, dance and musicals so the carillon is a fitting tribute.
"When we went on mission trips to Slovakia, there were speakers throughout the town where public service announcements were given, but prior to that announcement, there was a song and it could be a march, polka or pop tune," he said. "Simply put, there is music everywhere. Even in the schools, they play music to change classes rather than loud tones."
Harold said after Rachel went in hospice care last year, a short trip to Romania and Slovakia again reminded him of the music.
"A friend also thought it would be neat to have it in Liberty," he said. "It was coming together. I reached out to Jewell and got the name of their carillon company. It made sense to have it in downtown Liberty. Everything about Rachel was in downtown Liberty and this addition is now an enduring gift to Liberty. Rachel would probably roll her eyes about this, but would then smile."
