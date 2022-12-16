As the Phillipses' carillon system plays the National Anthem, the American flag atop the Clay County Administration Building can been seen waving in the air of the downtown Liberty Square.

LIBERTY — Liberty Councilman Harold Phillips and his wife, Gwen Phillips, retired children’s pastor from Second Baptist Church, are honoring their late daughter, Rachel Phillips with a creative community gift. Rachel passed in early March after a long illness. 

The couple placed a carillon system in the downtown business area of Liberty. The system went into operation in late November. A carillon is a pitched percussion instrument that is played with a keyboard and typically consists of at least 23 cast-bronze bells. With advent of technology, digital bell sounds can be produced rather than larger systems of actual bells.

