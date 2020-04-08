LIBERTY — Liberty leaders are attempting to keep a few Easter traditions going despite the stay-at-home order.
First, there is an effort ongoing to create a community egg hunt. Easter décor is encouraged in front yards, and on windows and doors of houses. Let the city know via Facebook as to which neighborhood or street the house is located. City leadership doesn't want full addresses on Facebook. The details can be found at www.facebook.com/LibertyMissouri/.
Second, with the Liberty Parks & Rec's annual Big Bunny Bash event canceled, there will be a drive-thru style event where Liberty kids can get toys and candy-filled eggs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, April 10, at the Liberty Community Center, 1600 S. Withers Road. One bag of eggs per family while supplies last.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.