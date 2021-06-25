LIBERTY — The annual Liberty Fest event is a free evening of fun for the community. As one of Liberty's biggest events, it takes a passel people to make it happen.
This year, Liberty Fest falls on Saturday, July 3, at Capitol Federal Sports Complex, 2200 Old Missouri Highway 210.
Volunteers are needed to serve as parking attendants, help with beverage sales and for the fishing station. Skills needed for those at the fishing station include a knowledge of fishing, tying hooks and baiting hooks. Volunteers must be 21 or older.
To sign up, visit signupgenius.com/go/10c0a4ba4ad283-liberty15.
