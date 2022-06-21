Liberty Fest seeks volunteers

LIBERTY — Liberty Fest is just around the corner and the Liberty Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking some volunteers to help out from 6 to 10 p.m. July 3.
Needs include parking assistance, aid in the information tent and helping out in the beverage tent. For those willing to give a couple hours, signupgenius.com/go/10c0a4ba4ad283-liberty18. For other details, visit thelibertyfest.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.