Liberty Fest seeks volunteers

A couple years ago, Ivan Hernandez tried his patience fishing during Liberty Fest at one of the stocked fishing ponds at Fountain Bluff Sports Complex. He was at the event in Liberty with his family including his mother, Esperanza Hernandez.

 Courier-Tribune File Photo

LIBERTY — Liberty Fest is just around the corner and the Liberty Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking some volunteers to help out from 6 to 10 p.m. July 3.

Needs include parking assistance, aid in the information tent and helping out in the beverage tent. For those willing to give a couple hours, signupgenius.com/go/10c0a4ba4ad283-liberty18. For other details, visit thelibertyfest.com.

