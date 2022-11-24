Liberty Giving Circle presents $20,000 check to Warriors' Best Friend

A few years ago, Warriors’ Best Friend founder Joe Jeffers received an early Christmas present in the form of a $20,000 grant from two Liberty Giving Circle co-founders, Dianne Ferrell and Debbie Feldhaus. The nonprofit places assistance dogs to veterans.

LIBERTY — Liberty Giving Circle was created in 2007 by Liberty residents Fran Bussey, Dianne Ferrell, Debbie Feldhaus and Deb Olhausen. It began as an effort to enable women of Liberty to make an impact via grants to nonprofits in the Liberty area.

According to the founders, the goal was to have 100 women contribute $300 per year. The money would be pooled, and an annual grant of $30,000 would be made to an organization selected through a voting process among paid members. Thus, the idea for the Liberty Giving Circle was formed, and a formal fund was developed in partnership with the Greater Kansas City Community Foundation, according to a press release. 

