A few years ago, Warriors’ Best Friend founder Joe Jeffers received an early Christmas present in the form of a $20,000 grant from two Liberty Giving Circle co-founders, Dianne Ferrell and Debbie Feldhaus. The nonprofit places assistance dogs to veterans.
LIBERTY — Liberty Giving Circle was created in 2007 by Liberty residents Fran Bussey, Dianne Ferrell, Debbie Feldhaus and Deb Olhausen. It began as an effort to enable women of Liberty to make an impact via grants to nonprofits in the Liberty area.
According to the founders, the goal was to have 100 women contribute $300 per year. The money would be pooled, and an annual grant of $30,000 would be made to an organization selected through a voting process among paid members. Thus, the idea for the Liberty Giving Circle was formed, and a formal fund was developed in partnership with the Greater Kansas City Community Foundation, according to a press release.
During 15 years of philanthropy, 20 grants have been awarded totaling $514,000. Grant recipients have included Hillcrest Hope, Freedom House, Love INC., In as Much Ministry, Liberty Education Foundation, Rebuilding Together KC, Liberty Meals on Wheels, Life Unlimited Inc., Earnest Shephard Memorial Youth Center, Autism Works Inc., Clay County African American Legacy Inc., Warrior’s Best Friend Foundation and Hillcrest Ministries of Mid-America.
Current the circle has 32 participants, but organizers would like to reach 50 to enable a $15,000 grant in 2022. To inquire on how to get involved, email Claire Bishop at clairebishop505@gmail.com or one of the co-founders, Ferrell, at ferrell491@aol.com.
