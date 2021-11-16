LIBERTY — The Annual Liberty Giving Thanks 5K begins at 9 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, at Liberty Community Center, 1600 S. Withers Road.
All proceeds from this event benefit Hillcrest Hope by raising awareness and funds to support its mission to transition homeless families to self-sufficiency. This event will be chip timed. This is a family friendly event for runners, families with strollers and walkers. Strollers and walkers will be asked to start at the back of the line-up for safety purposes.
This year, the first 500 finishers will receive a Liberty Giving Thanks 5K medal. Long-sleeve shirts are available for an additional cost.
For more details and to donate, visit runsignup.com/Race/MO/Liberty/TheLibertyGivingThanks5K?blm_aid=4237984.
