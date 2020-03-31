Liberty grad offers uplifting moments dressed as Disney princesses

LIBERTY — Stephanie Phillips, a Liberty High School graduate and current Pittsburg State University student, has decided to take her passion of cosplaying Disney princesses to reach out to children and families during this time of isolation due to the coronavirus.
Cosplay, which is the combined word for costume play, is usually given to people who take their specific roles and outfits seriously. For Phillips, there's nine Disney characters she offers.
“I get the costumes and then I embellish them,” she said. “I started doing this because school is difficult and structured but I wanted something more creative.”
The biology and art major has always been a big Disney fan and she saw the many groups online that offer princess parties. These businesses were her inspiration.
She knows the cosplay appeals to children as she dressed as Cinderella at a Bark at the Park event for the Humane Society in Kansas. Phillips said kids flocked to her, chatting and wanting their pictures taken with her.
“I started thinking about while we can't have human contact, what could I do with all this,” she said.
Her Disney princesses include Snow White, Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella, Ariel from “The Little Mermaid,” Rapunzel from “Tangled” and Elsa from “Frozen.”
“I figure I can offer story time or educational moments with teaching fractions,” she said. “I can imagine Elsa teaching frozen fractions. I also want to be able to wish kids happy birthday or offer words of encouragement. Perhaps Belle can handle the reading. I know little kids can be scared at a time like this.”
Before the stay-at-home order was handed down, Phillips buzzed back to the college to collect her costumes.
“I know people are looking for kind words now more than ever,” she said. “I want to give back to the community.”
Over the years, Phillips has been able to go to the theme park and on Disney cruises.
“My family and I have been so blessed to enjoy what Disney has to offer, but I know some can't and right now, no one can,” she explained. “I want to bring a little of that magic. I am not charging for this because it helps my stress level too. Putting on a wig, make-up and a cute dress makes me feel better... I understand that people are stir crazy.”
Phillips said while she doesn't really have a favorite, she has found some comfort in playing Belle, Ariel and Rapunzel.
“I have gone to the mall as Snow White and that was fun,” she said. “I love all the characters. I hope to use what I believe is some God-given talent to sew and sing. I want to have some fun and offer some good during this time.”
