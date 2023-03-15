Liberty Half Marathon/Jewell 5K registration underway

LIBERTY — The countdown is on as the sixth Liberty Half Marathon/Jewell 5K is nine days away on March 25.
The race, the largest in the Northland, will be on the same course and same finish, but has a new look as the race has been rebranded the Liberty Half Marathon.
Julie Gilmor, Liberty Hospital Foundation director of marketing and events, is new to the race, but she is helping with organization, logistics and promotions.
A change in branding has taken the word hospital off the race name, better incorporating the entire community, Gilmor said.
“We have runners from more than 22 states signed up,” she said. “We are figuring about 2,000 runners this year.”
Last year’s number was 2,160, tallying up runners for the half marathon and the 5K.
“If the weather looks good for that Saturday, we can always net another 300 to 400 runners for the 5K that last week,” she said. Right now, the long-range forecast has the day at 53 degrees and partly cloudy.
In the past couple of years, race proceeds have been directed to the Liberty Hospital Foundation. The funds this year will again go the foundation and their efforts to renovate the 20-year-old TreeHouse, described as a hospitality house that has helped 50,000 patients in the Northland community and surrounding states.
“This has become a community event. People are encouraged to cheer on the runners,” Gilmor said.
Runners and walkers will also have 3Halves Brewing, Highland Dairy, Hy-Vee and McBee’s for various drink and treat options.
Packet pick-up and a race expo will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 24 at William Jewell College’s Mabee Center, 924 Missouri Highway H.
The half marathon starts at 8 a.m. and the 5K at 8:45 a.m. A Kids Run for children ages 3 to 10 years starts at 9:45 am. It’s a 100-yard dash on the William Jewell College football field.
