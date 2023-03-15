Liberty Half Marathon/Jewell 5K registration underway

The Liberty Half Marathon is coming March 25. 

LIBERTY — The countdown is on as the sixth Liberty Half Marathon/Jewell 5K is nine days away on March 25.

The race, the largest in the Northland, will be on the same course and same finish, but has a new look as the race has been rebranded the Liberty Half Marathon.

