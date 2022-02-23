LIBERTY — Like many activities and community events, the ongoing pandemic forced changes. For the Liberty Hospital Half Marathon, the decision was to cancel the event in 2021.
In 2020, right before the pandemic shut down events, the half marathon and 5K brought in around 2,500 runners and walkers to William Jewell College and Liberty in early March.
This year, the run will take place March 27. The race begins and ends at William Jewell College.
Currently, there are more than 1,500 runners and walkers registered, said race director Nathan Spencer. There are runners from 23 states and two countries registered — Panama and Guam.
“We are going into our fifth year and we are hoping to hold around 2,700 or so,” he said. “The decision to move the race to the end of the month has a couple reasons. First, we are hoping for nice weather and second, more time for folks to train. Days are longer and spring break will be over.”
Plus daylight saving time will begin March 13.
Aimee Tilley, director of development for the Liberty Hospital Foundation, said she believes the excitement has revved back up after the 2021 break.
“I believe because we are a relatively young race and still that new kid on the block, runners like to see how we are evolving,” she said.
Spencer, who is an avid runner along with this wife, said some event runners needed that break from races.
“It’s like there’s a renewed energy to get back to races,” he said. “The half-marathoners are usually the ones who sign up first as their entry fees are a little bit more. If we have a nice week of weather before the race, I could see 300 to 400 5K runners to sign up.”
For Tilley, the other excitement comes with the medals.
“I really wanted the ‘Let’s go big after the break’ and that’s why we have a six-inch medal for the half-marathoners,” Spencer said. “Even the 5K and kids medals are really cool.”
The 5K course is the same as the 2020 route. The half-marathon route has been altered to eliminate some of the hills and over more straight-aways through the neighborhoods.
“We offer a survey every year to the participants,” Tilley said. “The feedback is that we have a challenging course and lots of hills.”
Spencer said some pacers ran the new course and the feedback was more positive. He said Liberty’s terrain is hilly, but the course still takes runners through the historic Square as well as a little bit of town and along B Highway for some country.
“It’s such a great snapshot of Liberty,” Tilley said. “This is such a community race. We have the sponsors, William Jewell, the hospital and the city police department. We have around 3,000 people, may be more with families and friends, coming to our doorsteps to see what Liberty has to offer.”
Along the route will be entertainment and more water stops. There will be neighborhood ambassadors offering music and cheering on the participants, Spencer said.
“We are hoping for more spectators,” he said. “It’s an event that makes an economic impact. As the race has grown, our restaurants and hotels benefit.”
The race also benefits the Liberty Hospital Foundation, which assists under-insured and under-served patients, supports community health education and programs, provides resources to hospital employees and patients, and offer pathways to education for future and current nurses.
