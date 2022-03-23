LIBERTY — The fifth year for the Liberty Hospital Half Marathon and Jewell 5K is just around the corner. On Saturday, March 26, more than 2,000 runners will be participating in the races through Liberty.
Race Director Nathan Spencer said excitement is building after the race took a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s going to be a great day for the city of Liberty. We have 26 states and two countries coming and it will be exciting to show off Liberty,” he said. “Things are turning green with trees and plants starting to bloom so this will be much different scenery than the past years.”
The half marathon course has been altered to eliminate the last hill at the finish, taking out the loop around the hospital and Seaport area hills (around miles 3 through 5).
This year, runners can expect more entertainment along the route from various groups cheering on the runners.
The race course starts and ends at the William Jewell College Football Field and Track located at 924 Missouri Highway H.
The half marathon starts at 8 a.m. with the 5K starting at 8:45 a.m. There will also be a race for the youngest runners called the Pint Size Patriot Run at 9:45 a.m.
Spencer said registration can be taken up to the morning of the race if anyone is still considering participating in the run. There are also race expos and packet pick-ups from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 24 and 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 25, at the William Jewell’s Mabee Center at 924 Highway H. On race day, packets can be picked up between 6 and 7:45 a.m.
Registration is available at libertyhospitalhalf.org.
