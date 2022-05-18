LIBERTY — The story heard round the world with 10 nurses and one obstetrician-gynecologist all pregnant at the Liberty Birthing Center speaks volumes about people clamoring for good news, said Nicki Koelling, the director of the birthing center.
“It was part of the hospital newsletter, and honestly, I didn’t expect this story to be so popular. It has been a happy morale booster for the department,” she said. “Sure, it’s not uncommon to have two or three nurses pregnant at the same time,” she said. “I have never seen 10 though.”
Koelling herself was pregnant with two others around a decade ago.
“Being pregnant and working in this unit definitely provides a sense of comfort to the patients coming here,” she said. “After nurses experience pregnancy and birth, they understand what that patient is dealing with as they have had their own personal experience.”
Being part of the birthing center means patients that come in for labor and delivery are everyone’s patients, Koelling said.
Of the pregnant nurses on staff, two are due at the end of May. The rest are due each month through November, with the last being due to give birth around Thanksgiving.
With the nurses and an OB/GYN pregnant, it accounts for roughly 14% of the team. The nursing staff consists of 80 nurses. While each nurse gets 12 weeks of maternity leave, Koelling knows there may be a few staffing challenges.
“We have December graduates coming on and there will be some spring nursing grads, too,” she said of how shortages will be managed.
For Dr. Anna Gorman, the obstetrician-gynecologist with Northland OB/GYN, the pregnancy uptick was a bit of a joke when she added her name to the wall of other pregnant staffers.
“I’m due in October with my second child,” she said. “I honestly think it’s fun for all of us. It is a bit abnormal for one unit and it’s nice that our due dates are staggered. Plus, there’s a lot of celebration with all these babies coming along. It’s fun and light-hearted, especially after the negativity of the last couple of years.”
The practice is taking care of several of the nurses, too.
“I believe with our practice caring for the majority of nurses, there’s a comfort level,” Gorman explained. “They get to see us in action every day.”
Alison Harrell is one of the two nurses due at the end of the month. She is pregnant with her third child.
“It’s just been cool that a smaller hospital like Liberty has so many pregnancies in one consolidated floor,” she said.
As a labor and delivery nurse, Harrell appreciates what goes on and sees that the good can outweigh the bad.
“As a pregnant woman, I understand the pains, going to the bathroom every hour, not sleeping through the night,” she said. “I can help guide the patients because of my own experiences.”
Nurse Tara Lindsay has been with the hospital for three years. She is due with her second child in early October. She was the one who started the dissemination of the picture of all the pregnant staffers to local media, which started the saturation of the positive story.
“Getting us all together was a happy moment,” she said. “I didn’t expect it to go all over. I think the irony that our specialty is helping pregnant women deliver is probably the draw.”
As with the others, Lindsay agrees that being pregnant and understanding labor and the post-partum experience helps her.
“You feel for patients,” she said. “You understand the pain of labor and being so fatigued and tired afterward. I am a post-partum nurse so I think having a baby makes me more caring and understanding.”
Being pregnant with so many co-workers has given the close-knit floor an even tighter bond, Lindsay said.
“It really makes us a better unit,” she said. “Our co-workers see us at our worst and our best. This is definitely something to remember. Coming off of Mother’s Day and Nurses Week, this is about happy news.”
