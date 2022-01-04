LIBERTY — Megan Ott and Robert Ingledue are slightly sleep-deprived, but it’s not because they were enjoying New Year’s Eve festivities. Rather, their festivities were tempered by the arrival of a new family member.
Amiah Trinity Jean arrived at 7:10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, at Liberty Hospital. She was the first baby born at the hospital on New Year’s Day.
Ott, Amiah’s mother, had gone to work at the Cameron Burger King, figuring she would have a mixed bag of busy and slow as the New Year’s Day hit the calendar on a Saturday after a quick-moving winter storm hit the area.
“I was actually due Dec. 31,” Ott said. “So I was one day late. I wasn’t feeling the best, but I was working away. My mom and my boss both told me to head to the hospital. When I got here, I was dilated to 6 centimeters. That was around 2:30 or so.”
Megan’s second child arrived, weighing 8 pounds, 1 ounce. She measured 19 ½ inches long and has a head full of dark hair.
“I had quite a bit of heartburn during my pregnancy,” she said, answering the pregnancy folklore that heartburn leads to a baby with hair. According to at least a couple studies, including one in the National Library of Medicine, “Contrary to expectations, it appears that an association between heartburn severity during pregnancy and newborn hair does exist.”
For those who have a Jan. 1 birthday, there are a few benefits. As students, they are guaranteed a day off from school. Others say they learned that their parents worked hard to delineate between Christmas and their birthdays, making sure that there are birthday presents separate from Christmas.
“I guess in many ways, our daughter will always get a party,” Ingledue said.
His birthday is in February while Megan and their 3-year-old son’s birthdays are in June.
Older brother Zaiden has been able to see his new little sister via Facetime. Ingledue said the little boy hasn’t offered too many thoughts about his sister except to comment on her sleeping.
“We haven’t thought about how we will honor her birthday,” the father said.
As 2022 gets underway, Ingledue said he sees an encouraging future in his children’s faces.
“My hope is that she achieves what she wants in life,” he said.
