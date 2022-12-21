Rob Kinnard, who has been Liberty Hospital's Santa for a decade, pays a visit to nurse Hailey Hanway in the birthing center wing. Daughter Palmer Spiking received her first visit from Santa at a day old.
Katilina Putnam, 7, spends a little time with Santa. Her grandmother, Cheryl Putnam, works at the hospital in nutrition. Putnam's grandmother said her granddaughter couldn't even walk to Santa on her first visit.
Kellie Houx/Courier-Tribune
Palmer Spiking, around a day old, gets her first photo with Liberty Hospital’s Santa. Rob Kinnard takes on the role as part of a holiday staff celebration.
Kellie Houx/Courier-Tribune
LIBERTY — Liberty Hospital safety engineer Rob Kinnard sees Santa Claus as the spirit of generosity. That quality resonates with Kinnard daily, especially when he gets to help St. Nick by dressing as him around the holidays.
“Santa is a tool that I get to share who I am through this,” he explained. “I believe I am truly honored to don this outfit and share a smile, laugh and listening to others.”
Kinnard has been with the hospital for 12 years. The Richmond native was approached as part of the hospital’s employee committee to play Santa because of his general demeanor. That was a decade ago.
“I make an effort every day to make others feel important,” Kinnard said. “I will speak with people as we are in the elevator or passing by in the hall. I’m enthusiastic.”
The COVID-19 pandemic forced a missed year and then last year, Kinnard and a helper, traveled around the hospital to pop in and wave at patients and staff.
On Dec. 15, Kinnard and Whitney Miller, a health and safety specialist who served as his handler for the day, interacted with more than 800 people that came to enjoy a holiday meal at the hospital.
“I wanted to be here to thank the staff for all that they do,” he said.
Kinnard said he learned from his mother to be a giving person.
“My mom made sure that her five kids didn’t go without even if she did,” he said. “I do this in honor of her memory.”
Kinnard said he has always been wired this way and can remember giving when he was a 5-year-old as he gave one of his Matchbox cars to a friend in Sunday School because her car was missing.
“Think about the impression you want to make on others,” he explained. “Is there a chance to offer a small gift of time? Make that choice every day to lift up another and let them know that they are important. My mission statement is ‘My day is successful when your day is successful.’”
Along with the hospital work, he is also a small church pastor and youth pastor at another church. His ministry began in 1985.
“I started part time at the hospital because I worked as a firefighter,” he said. “Then I got on the local city council. I really landed on my feet again. I served as an anesthesia tech. I found I could encourage patients at one of their most vulnerable times: getting ready for surgery. I even served as transport. People often told me that they felt a little more at ease.”
Kinnard said his experiences as a Liberty Hospital patient as well as his family including his mother’s time in hospice aligns with his values of care, which motivate him.
“The reactions please me,” he said. “I hear things like ‘It’s cool that the hospital brings in Santa during the holiday meal.’ It’s a feel-good time.”
“A couple staff members said they look forward to the holiday celebration all year long and are thrilled to see Santa,” Miller said.
Both Miller and Manuel praise Kinnard for carrying this jovial, giving nature 365 days a year.
“When I was doing fire/EMS work, I learned to cherish every moment,” Kinnard said. “I do that every day. I’m overall healthy. I can walk and talk. My goal is that I know I must spend my time wisely and with thankfulness. I thrive in giving to others. I really don’t see retirement in a traditional sense. I believe it’s critical to give to others as long as I can.”
