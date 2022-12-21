Katilina Putnam visits with Santa at Liberty Hospital.

LIBERTY — Liberty Hospital safety engineer Rob Kinnard sees Santa Claus as the spirit of generosity. That quality resonates with Kinnard daily, especially when he gets to help St. Nick by dressing as him around the holidays.

“Santa is a tool that I get to share who I am through this,” he explained. “I believe I am truly honored to don this outfit and share a smile, laugh and listening to others.”

