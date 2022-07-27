LIBERTY — During the middle of July, around two dozen students from Liberty middle schools braved the heat for a chance to learn from Liberty police officers and other community leaders as part of the Liberty Junior Police Academy.
For this seventh session, School Resource Officer Rob Bratcher found himself without his partner, fellow SRO Kyle Hamline, who retired earlier this year.
Bratcher knew students were counting on him.
“The buy-in from the rest of the officers here was incredible,” he said. “When I asked for help, I was surprised that so many wanted to come out for this. I know Kyle and I created something special.”
Teaching staff from the Liberty Police Department included one intern, four patrol officers, two detectives, one corporal, one sergeant and one commander; amounting to more departmental participation than ever before. Bratcher said the chance to tap into staff specialties added dimension to the student experience.
On top of the professional staff, Bratcher had past participants back as senior candidates, squad leaders and staff members.
“There are so many highlights,” he explained. “I watch the shy students turn around, evolve and become leaders. I hear from parents that their kids talk to them for an hour about all the things they have done. I heard about how the discipline we use is making a difference.”
Lessons during the week included patrol tactics, traffic stops, details on driving while impaired, crashes, crime scene investigations and SWAT.
“During the SWAT day, there is a window that the students have to get through,” Bratcher said. “Some of them doubt themselves. I tell them that there is ‘no stinkin’ thinkin’ and that the brain is stronger than the body. They all made it through.”
Staff member Bella Ferrante has been participating for four years. The rising Liberty North senior likes to watch the participants become family within a week.
“We come together, too” she said. “We watch the students grow into leaders.”
Bratcher said that is the goal each year, to plant the seed of leadership.
On Friday, July 22, the afternoon was full of celebration as family joined in for lunch and an award ceremony.
“You gave me everything I asked for,” Bratcher told the participants. Explaining to the parents, “Our academy has been impetus for 16 other academies in four states. I have helped provide the groundwork materials because it’s all about the kids.”
Senova Martin earned the Frank Kolks Award. More than 20 years ago, officer Frank Kolks planted the seed to later inspire the creation of the Liberty Junior Police Academy. Kolks started and conducted the first LPD Explorer Post in the hopes of helping young people find a positive path in life through learning about law enforcement.
Aubry Grote, a rising eighth-grader at Liberty Middle School, received the Chiefs Award for someone who exemplifies the character traits of a police officer.
“Getting this award means a lot,” she said. “Honestly, I am surprised to get it. I guess all those teachers saw something in me. I guess I was focused about how to make things better as a team, especially during SWAT.”
Her mother, Stephanie Grote, said her daughter is carrying herself with more confidence since the academy.
“In a week, she has matured a lot,” Stephanie said. “I have seen her pushing herself more.”
A new award created for this year, the Warrior Award, went to Karl Lust, who will be a seventh-grader at Heritage Middle School this coming school year.
Bratcher said the award goes to the cadet who grew the most during the week and kept pushing through adversity. He told Lust that around 75% of those voting on the award immediately said Lust’s name.
“I wanted to be helpful and kind,” Lust said. “I see my role often as helping out others.”
His father, Karl Lust, said his son surprised him during the week.
“I noticed how excited he was for the week, including being awake around 5 a.m., long before he needed to attend the academy,” Karl said. “I have seen an improvement in discipline. He’s a little shy, but always helpful. His strengths are coming to the surface.”
