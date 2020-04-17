Liberty Make Music Day canceled this year

LIBERTY — The Liberty Make Music Day Committee has made a difficult decision canceling the 2020 Make Music Day event.
With stay-at-home orders in place across the nation, the hotel industry is reporting extremely low occupancy rates, which will have dramatic effects on Liberty's transient guest tax revenue, according to a statement from the city.
Due to this loss of revenue, all of the expenses paid through this revenue are currently on hold for the foreseeable future, which includes the budget to plan and promote the music event. This, coupled with the unknown impacts that coronavirus will have on large events over the next few months, the decision was made for the best interest of the health and safety of both our performers and attendees, said Jeanine Thill, Liberty's community development director.
When the city's finance department is able to better analyze and project revenues going forward, the Tourism Committee will meet to discuss the available budget for 2020 and recommend what programs and projects can be supported this year, Thill said. Another program funded by the transient guest tax revenue is the city's rotating sculpture program.
