Missouri Liberty man wins $100K on Scratchers after multiple other cash prizes

Michael Hatch of Liberty won $100,000 by playing the Triple Cash Crossword Scratchers game from the Missouri Lottery. He bought the ticket at QuikTrip, 8600 Pleasant Valley Road in Pleasant Valley.

In the last fiscal year, Missouri Lottery players in Clay County won more than $23.2 million in prizes, states a release from Missouri Lottery. Retailers in the county received more than $2.3 million, and educational programs in the county received more than $9.8 million. For a list of how the educational funds were disbursed, visit {a href=”http://MOLottery.com” target=”_blank”}MOLottery.com.

