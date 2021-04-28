In the last fiscal year, Missouri Lottery players in Clay County won more than $23.2 million in prizes, states a release from Missouri Lottery. Retailers in the county received more than $2.3 million, and educational programs in the county received more than $9.8 million. For a list of how the educational funds were disbursed, visit {a href=”http://MOLottery.com” target=”_blank”}MOLottery.com.