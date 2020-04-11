Liberty map shows Easter decor neighborhoods

LIBERTY — Bringing a little springtime fun here is an effort ongoing to create a community egg hunt in Liberty. As of 3 p.m. Friday afternoon, April 10, the city released a map showing where neighbors have shared their general locations for the communitywide egg hunt, labeling more than 40 spots across the city.
Easter décor is encouraged on houses, in front yards, on windows and doors. Take a drive or a walk, which includes respecting physical distancing guidelines, and find a little visual fun this Easter.
Decor will be on display the weekend of April 11-12.
