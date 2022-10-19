LIBERTY — In the month of September, Liberty Meals on Wheels delivered 1,910 meals in 21 days. There were 111 recipients. Board member Cindy Trimble said the nonprofit wants to raise some awareness of services and needs as well as funds.
With about two and a half months left in the year, the Liberty Meals on Wheels board and those on staff are seeking $40,000 in donations.
Community Services Manager Hailey Kellerstrass said the meal supplement program currently subsidizes more than 50% of the clients.
“We know this is a lofty goal, but we are seeing more and more people signing up for help,” Kellerstrass said.
Both women are hoping to see donations to the nonprofit.
“We are grateful for the partnership we have with Liberty Hospital as they prepare the meals,” Kellerstrass said. “The recipients really love the food choices. It’s a strong partnership between the hospital and the city of Liberty to make this happen.”
Unfortunately, increased demands have required the “big” ask, Trimble said.
“None of us what to limit the number we can serve,” Trimble said.
Meals on Wheels offers not only the chance for an afternoon hot meal, but company and a wellness check on residents who may not get out in the community much.
“We are going to be celebrating the 50th anniversary of Liberty Meals on Wheels in October 2023,” Kellerstrass said. “It would be a joy to see full support and donations coming in.”
Along with the meals, there is also pet food assistance for recipients’ pets.
“Plus ,we have the Snow Squad and yard clean-up,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.