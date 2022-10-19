stock_libertymealsonwheelslogo.jpg

LIBERTY — In the month of September, Liberty Meals on Wheels delivered 1,910 meals in 21 days. There were 111 recipients. Board member Cindy Trimble said the nonprofit wants to raise some awareness of services and needs as well as funds. 

With about two and a half months left in the year, the Liberty Meals on Wheels board and those on staff are seeking $40,000 in donations. 

