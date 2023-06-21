Liberty Meals on Wheels celebrates 50 years of service

The Liberty Meals on Wheels board and many of the volunteers receive a proclamation from Mayor Greg Canuteson celebrating 50 years of the nonprofit.

 Submitted Photo

LIBERTY — More than 120 seniors are served by Liberty Meals on Wheels almost daily. On June 18, the program marked its 50th anniversary.

“Throughout the month of June, we will highlight our accomplishments while we simultaneously rally support for this vital public-private partnership that provides millions of seniors with essential services that help them remain healthier and independent at home,” said Hailey Kellerstrass, community services manager for the Liberty Parks Department. Her responsibilities include organizing the program.

