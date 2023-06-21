Liberty Meals on Wheels celebrates 50 years of service

LIBERTY — More than 120 seniors are served by Liberty Meals on Wheels almost daily. On June 18, the program marked its 50th anniversary.
“Throughout the month of June, we will highlight our accomplishments while we simultaneously rally support for this vital public-private partnership that provides millions of seniors with essential services that help them remain healthier and independent at home,” said Hailey Kellerstrass, community services manager for the Liberty Parks Department. Her responsibilities include organizing the program.
The Meals on Wheels program has evolved over the decades. In 2022, 58% of the 22,335 meals delivered to homebound Liberty residents were provided at zero cost to the recipient. The benefits far outpace just a meal, but for many seniors, the Meals on Wheels service provides a visit and a safety check-in which can decrease hospitalization, she said.
“Our volunteers have been able to offer aid to those receiving meals,” Kellerstrass said.
Liberty Giving Circle presented the Meals on Wheels program with a $15,000 grant to fund the implementation of a Mobile Meals application. The Mobile Meals app is used by all the volunteers and has several benefits.
Kellerstrass explained that the app helps replace the paper route sheets; offers the most up-to-date lists of who should receive a meal on that route for that day; provides directions; allows volunteers a button the volunteer will press when the meal is delivered or not delivered that automatically updates the office; and improves overall efficiency of program operations.
“Most importantly, it tracks a change of condition for recipients,” she said, “and will send alerts to the Liberty Meals on Wheels staff.”
The nonprofit also received another $7,500 grant from PetSmart Charities called Meals on Wheels Loves Pets Storytelling Grant. These funds will support fundraising and marketing efforts for the pet program in order to provide pet services to the senior clients and their animals.
Two of the longest-serving volunteers are Martha Reppert and Sue Berry. Both have been serving for 50 years. Reppert was recruited after her mother and several women from Second Baptist Church, including the late Irene Thomas, started volunteering.
“I ended up coming along for the ride,” she said. “I was around 25 years old and two years out of college.”
The retired art teacher recognized the value of helping others who needed meals provided for them.
“Seeing the looks on their faces means everything,” she explained. “Sometimes we are the only people they see daily. As delivery drivers, we may be the only faces that people see. Honestly, I can’t think of any specific stories, but rather all the little stories add up to one big experience.”
Reppert said she was raised to do for others.
“My parents were very involved,” she explained. “Our whole family would give of our resources.”
During her years, Reppert would share the route with another delivery driver, but considers her efforts “rewarding.”
“I take 30 minutes out of my day and go deliver at Cherokee Apartments by the bowling alley,” she said. “I don’t see it as a chore and it’s not something I have to do, but rather I see it as fun. I will keep doing it until I can’t. I encourage others if they have an interest in helping others. It’s a short commitment timeframe, but it provides rewards almost every time you do it.”
