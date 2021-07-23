LIBERTY — In the month of June, Liberty Meals on Wheels delivered 1,882 meals to 101 different recipients averaging 83 meals per day. The organizers are seeking a couple of drivers. First, Liberty Meals on Wheels is in need of substitute drivers to deliver meals as needed (average once per month) to seniors living in Liberty. There is also an opening for a regular route driver on Fridays.
The meals are picked up at Fire Station #1 between 11-11:15 a.m. and delivered to seniors in need within the city of Liberty. For more information or to volunteer, call 439-4398 or learn more online at libertymissouri.gov/mealsonwheels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.