Liberty named in 10 Best Places To Retire by “Money” magazine

LIBERTY — Money Magazine named Liberty among its "10 Best Places To Retire in the U.S." for 2022.
Saying “good things come in small packages,” the publication praised the Clay County community for affordability and high level of amenities, including performing arts availability and NCAA sports via William Jewell College.
Other highlights mentioned include the Liberty Silver Center and a friendly climate.
“Plenty of sunny days (more than half of Liberty’s days are clear), give you ample time to explore the city’s parks, walking trails and Martha Lafite Thompson Nature Sanctuary, which features 53 acres of native wildlife, birds, plants and more,” states the magazine’s review of Liberty. “Liberty’s unique historical sites are worth a look, too. Stop by the Odd Fellows Home complex, which includes multiple 1900s-era buildings (plus a working winery) and the Jesse James Bank Museum, the site of the country’s first daytime bank robbery.”
Read more at money.com/best-places-to-retire-2022/.
