LIBERTY — Liberty has been named as one of the "10 Best Places to Retire in the U.S. in 2022," according to Money magazine. According to the magazine staff, 100 different metrics were examined that generated over 150,000 unique data points to determine the top 10 most desirable places to retire in the United States.
Home prices, weather and access to health care factored in, as did local amenities and facilities. The result is a wide-ranging list of towns that spans all the way from New Hampshire to Texas to Idaho. Another focus included COVID-19 vaccination rates that were close to or higher than their state average.
Liberty's description includes its population of 30,009 and home prices in Liberty are at $233,711 — a far cry from the nation’s $352,800 average. Even better? That $120,000 in savings goes far in the city.
Plenty of sunny days (more than half of of Liberty’s days are clear), give you ample time to explore the city’s parks, walking trails and Martha Lafite Thompson Nature Sanctuary, which features 53 acres of native wildlife, birds, plants and more.
Liberty’s unique historical sites are worth a look, too. Stop by the Odd Fellows Home complex, which includes multiple 1900s-era buildings (plus a working winery) and the Jesse James Bank Museum, the site of the country’s first daytime bank robbery.
Community is big here, too. The Liberty Silver Center serves residents 60 and up, offering daily meals, games, fitness classes and even holiday celebrations. The town of Liberty also serves up a host of events and happenings.
